A crew of firefighters from New Zealand are working on the Meachen Creek fire. Kimberley RCMP/Chris Newel file.

Containment lines continue to hold on Meachen Creek fire

BC Wildfire Service reported Friday morning that all containment lines continue to hold on the northeast corner of the Meachen Creek fire, and there has been no further encroachment towards any structures in the St. Mary Lake area.

On Friday, crews will continue establishing hose lines around the excursion. When safe to do so, helicopters with buckets will be used to support the suppression efforts. Crews will work the lower end of the spine in the northeast corner and bucket hot spots as required. Maintenance will continue the structural protection equipment in zones 1 and 2. There are currently crews from BC and New Zealand working on the fire.

The fire is 9284 hectares in size and there are 31 fire personnel assigned to it, along with five helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment.

READ: Meachen Creek evacuation order changed

The Mount Dickson fire, a kilometre and a half south of the Meachen Creek fire has not grown in the past few days. It is at 1997 hectares and still classed out of control. There are two BC Helitack crews on site and five helicopters.

Lost Dog Complex.

Crews were working a spot fire at the south end on Friday.

The fire is mapped at 714 hectares and there are still 23 personnel, five helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment working it. Of the four fires in the complex, one was declared out on August 28 one is under control and in patrol state and one is considered being held. Crews continue to work the south flank creating a 50 to 100 foot wide black-line. They will also continue working on a 50-footwide black line on the north flank towards the east as well as the west flank the with skidders.

Temperatures are forecast below seasonal for the weekend, with moderate to strong winds out of the south. Gusts of up to 45 km/hr may occur Friday afternoon.

Kimberley schools evacuation plans

