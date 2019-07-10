Contract awarded for 4th Avenue rehabilitation project in Kimberley

BA Blacktop will complete the remainder of the road reconstruction.

The City of Kimberley has awarded a contract for the remainder of the 4th Avenue road reconstruction.

According to a press release from the City, BA Blacktop (Cranbrook) will complete all road reconstruction and paving work for the remainder of the project.

“BA Blacktop (Cranbrook) is a division of Interoute Construction Limited and has been operating in the region for 16 years. They have worked with the City on many successful projects in the past,” says the press release.

READ MORE: City asks for patience as 4th Avenue work continues

Workers with BA Blacktop will be mobilising equipment to the site this week and road reconstruction could start as early as Monday, July 15th. Full project completion is expected to be October 11th.

“The City would like to remind all motorists to please respect all signage, traffic control devises and speed limits throughout the construction area for the safety of workers and others on site,” the City said on their Facebook page. “The City of Kimberley is committed to keeping residents up-to-date on this and other construction projects happening within the City. Please visit www.kimberley.ca to watch for further updates.”


