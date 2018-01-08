Cops find fentanyl and more after traffic stop

Kelowna cops were alerted to an erratic driver and seized a variety of narcotics

Black Press file

A West Kootenay man is in custody facing drug related charges after RCMP in Kelowna stopped a suspicious vehicle on Highway 33 east of Kelowna Saturday night.

RCMP pulled over a Dodge Ram pick-up truck after a concerned motorist called police to report an erratic and possibly impaired driver.

What they found after stopping the vehicle included fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

After the call from the public, officers with Central Okanagan Traffic Services as well as the Kelowna RCMP located the vehicle and pulled it over near Brentwood Road in the Joe Rich area, seizing various suspected illicit drugs allegedly found on the man and in the vehicle.

RCMP say in the middle of a traffic stop conducted with the vehicle, officers observed a bag believed to contain illicit drugs in plain sight, which led to the driver of that vehicle being taken into police custody.

During a search of that man, incidental to his arrest, police located and seized just over 100 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, nearly 30 grams of suspected cocaine, almost 7 grams of suspected fentanyl, a dozen grams of marijuana and various items consistent with the trafficking in illegal drugs.

“Thanks to our caller, a potentially dangerous driver and these dangerous drugs have now been removed from our streets,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

A 45-year-old West Kootenay man was remanded into police custody over the weekend and was expected to appear in court in Kelowna today.

