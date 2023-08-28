A coroner’s inquest into the death of Waylon Edey is taking place at the Nelson Law Courts. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

A coroner’s inquest into the death of Waylon Edey is taking place at the Nelson Law Courts. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Coroner’s inquest into fatal Castlegar police shooting begins

Inquest into the death of Yahk resident Waylon Edey is taking place at the Nelson Law Courts

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a man shot and killed by police on the Kinnaird Bridge in Castlegar began at the Nelson Law Courts Monday.

On Jan. 29, 2015, Const. Jason Tait attempted to pull over drunk driver Waylon Edey, of Yahk, on the highway near Castlegar. When Edey did not stop, a series of events occurred that led to Tait fatally shooting Edey.

Three years after the incident occurred, Tait was charged with manslaughter. But in November 2020, Tait was found not guilty by a jury.

The trial focused on whether Tait’s use of force was necessary and reasonable under the circumstances.

An inquest was inevitable, because the Coroners Act makes inquests mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

Coroner Kim Isbister and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses including Tait, medical experts and other police officers.

The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances, but can not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

A coroner’s inquest is a public inquiry that serves three primary functions:

• to determine the facts related to a death, including how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death;

• to make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances; and

• to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

The inquest is being livestreamed, but the same rules apply as for in-person attendance. Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing, including through social media, is prohibited.

To access the livestream, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts/inquestlivestream.

READ MORE: Six vehicles stolen from Kootenay Carshare Co-op since May


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
follow us on Twitter


Sign up for the Castlegar News newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox.

castlegarInquestRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s agriculture industry at forefront of climate change reality
Next story
Fire south of Kamloops reaches 11,000 hectares

Just Posted

City of Kimberley addresses frequently asked questions from residents regarding the new curbside organic waste pick-up program. Paul Rodgers photo.
City addresses curbside organic waste collection FAQs

Clockwise from top left: Manav Basyal and Biren Majhi have opened the new Baker 89 in downtown Cranbrook. Left to right — Ram Tiwari, Biren Majhi, Manav Basyal and Sooni Tiwari (front); Wloka Farms in Creston is expanding their storage facility located right behind the fruit stand; Brian Donald is the general manager at Craftsman Collision; Last week the iconic Hudson’s Bay Store in downtown Banff closed its doors.
Kootenay Regional Business Round-Up

Steve Royer running the 10 K in Abbotsford. Facebook file
Kimberley city councillor Royer wins silver at 55+ Games

The Rocky Mountain Rogues in action against the Terrace Northmen, Saturday’s Saratoga Cup Semifinal, August 26 at COTR Field. (Barry Coulter photo)
Rogues three-peat as Saratoga Cup champs