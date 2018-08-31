Council approves road closure on Ross St. A

Kimberley City Council has approved first, second and third readings of a proposed road closure bylaw for the lane east of 74 Ross A Street.

“This is a section of unimproved laneway, and a road closure bylaw is required to permanently close the portion of the lane/road right-of-way,” Troy Pollock, Manager of Planning Services explained at a regular Council meeting on Monday.

The adjacent property owner hopes to permanently close the road and purchase the land in order to build a carriage home on the property.

Pollock adds that the lane is approximately 1200 square feet, which would give the property owners an extra ten feet of width.

Prior to adopting a road closure bylaw, Council must provide an opportunity for persons who consider they are affected by the bylaw to make representations to Council, which will take place at the September 24 Council meeting.

“The proposed road closure and sale will not interfere with any future road of infrastructure projects,” explained Pollock. “Adjacent residents and owners will have an opportunity to provide comments (for or against) the proposal as part of by bylaw process.”

Approval of the road closure bylaw from the Ministry of Transportation will also be required, and the purchaser is responsible for the survey and bylaw advertising costs.

“No concerns [from the Ministry] are anticipated as Ministry interests (i.e. access to/from Highway 95A) are not impacted by the proposal,” Pollock said.