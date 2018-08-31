Council approves road closure on Ross St. A

Kimberley City Council has approved first, second and third readings of a proposed road closure bylaw for the lane east of 74 Ross A Street.

“This is a section of unimproved laneway, and a road closure bylaw is required to permanently close the portion of the lane/road right-of-way,” Troy Pollock, Manager of Planning Services explained at a regular Council meeting on Monday.

The adjacent property owner hopes to permanently close the road and purchase the land in order to build a carriage home on the property.

Pollock adds that the lane is approximately 1200 square feet, which would give the property owners an extra ten feet of width.

Prior to adopting a road closure bylaw, Council must provide an opportunity for persons who consider they are affected by the bylaw to make representations to Council, which will take place at the September 24 Council meeting.

“The proposed road closure and sale will not interfere with any future road of infrastructure projects,” explained Pollock. “Adjacent residents and owners will have an opportunity to provide comments (for or against) the proposal as part of by bylaw process.”

Approval of the road closure bylaw from the Ministry of Transportation will also be required, and the purchaser is responsible for the survey and bylaw advertising costs.

“No concerns [from the Ministry] are anticipated as Ministry interests (i.e. access to/from Highway 95A) are not impacted by the proposal,” Pollock said.

Previous story
Regional news recap

Just Posted

Council approves road closure on Ross St. A

Kimberley City Council has approved first, second and third readings of a… Continue reading

Kimberley Outdoor Movie Night

Kootenay Savings will screen The Incredibles 2 at Kimberley Alpine Resort on September 7, 2018.

Containment lines continue to hold on Meachen Creek fire

BC Wildfire Service reported Friday morning that all containment lines continue to… Continue reading

Kimberley schools evacuation plans

Schools prepared should Kimberley evacuation alert be upgraded

KUMR to hold community appreciation weekend

The weekend of September 8 and 9, the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway… Continue reading

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

Person suffers burns after explosion, fire at B.C. homeless camp

Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points

One in four British Columbians have changed brands to avoid U.S. retailers: poll

A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected

Vehicle fire near Jaffray spreads to surrounding grass; crews extinguish

Although the vehicle is a total loss, there were no injuries and the fire was fully extinguished.

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

Most Read