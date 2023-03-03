Council considers allowing duplex in Forest Crowne

While Kimberley council decided last week to forego public hearings on two different rezoning applications, it will hold a public hearing on an amendment in Forest Crowne.

An application has been received to change zoning in the residential development to allow for construction of a duplex. This would be the first duplex in Forest Crowne, if allowed, and council is of the opinion that there will be a lot of feedback to the rezoning request.

Earlier this year, council approved zoning to allow for a carriage house on a property, despite quite a bit of opposition to the change.

However, council believes that these are the type of small changes that will allow for more diversified housing options in Kimberley, although each application will be judged on an individual basis.

Coun. Jason McBain said of the duplex application, that he was pleased to see people thinking creatively. He said he felt a duplex still fit the character of the neighbourhood.

A planning department report said that duplexes are a modest way to increase housing diversity. The applicant is also proposing to subdivide along the common wall, which could mean two separate owners.

Mayor Don McCormick said he felt having a public hearing was a good call. He said that 20 years ago, when Forest Crowne was first being developed, there were strict architectural guidelines, which informed what each house should look like. While those guidelines were never registered on title, McCormick said many people remember them very well, and there was bound to be comment on the proposal. However, he added that he thought duplexes were a good direction to see, and something that was needed in all neighbourhoods.

The electronic public hearing has been set for Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7 p.m.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

