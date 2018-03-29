Council discusses letter from concerned resident about proposed WWTF

Kimberley resident Curt Norman recently wrote to Council with regards to the proposed Waste Water Treatment Facility (WWTF).

As a retired professional engineer, Norman has worked both domestically and abroad on major projects including two waste water treatment projects: a major upgrade for the City of Calgary and a grass roots project for the City of Red Deer.

The proposed facility is a $35 million dollar project that is currently in the preliminary design stage. Council voted in August of 2017 to have Urban Systems move forward with the design.

According to the City’s WWTF document, Kimberley’s current facility was built in 1967 and upgraded in 1979. It is located near the St. Mary River in what is said to be a vulnerable location due to flooding and high groundwater. The plant has been described by the Ministry of Environment as the highest risk facility in the region.

Norman had eight different questions and concerns for Council in his two-page letter, which they discussed at a regular meeting on Monday, March 26, 2018.

Councillor Darryl Oakley says he is glad Norman wrote in to the City.

“I really appreciate getting that information,” said Oakley. “People sharing their take on it based on their background and expertise. As we go through the process, it’s really good to see.”

Councillor Kent Goodwin agreed, saying that other residents might have similar concerns to that of Mr. Norman.

“It seems to me it’s important for us to have staff respond to these letters point by point… Other people will have some of these same questions and will want to understand how the project was decided,” said Goodwin. “Some of the questions I think are very easily dealt with, and some others may raise some issues that people may be wondering about. As part of us [Council] doing better communication, I think this gives us a great opportunity to explain some things.”

Norman wrote that Urban Systems have recommended a specific Eastern European process, which he says is “not common to our environment”.

The system is an Organica Food Chain Reactor, the first of its kind in North America. It combines living plants and fixed growth media to achieve high treatment capacity in a small footprint.

“A concern to all taxpayers should be that the City has awarded a contract for design of a proprietary process,” wrote Norman. “There are many accomplished engineering companies in waste water treatment with North American technology with proven processes. These should have been considered.”

Norman suggests that there should be an opportunity for companies to review the existing facility. He expressed concern about the new location as well.

“Let them submit proposals for adjustments or upgrades to our facility to current standards. Compare these to the whole new plant idea…” Norman said.

He also asked several other questions such as what is “structurally wrong” with the current facility, if flooding has occurred, if the road has had “insurmountable problems”, and if the new plant would run unmanned.

City CAO Scott Sommerville says he will respond to Norman’s letter in writing, which will be on the agenda for the next meeting of Council.

To see a copy of the letter from Norman, visit the City of Kimberley Website and check the Council Agenda from March 26. To see a copy of the OCP and proposed WWTF, visit the City of Kimberley Website and click on City Services.