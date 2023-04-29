Council receive $218K retro-pay invoice from RCMP

Kimberley City Council voted to receive an invoice for $218,654.60 from policing service for the RCMP, stemming from retroactive pay from a collective agreement back in August, 2021.

Councillor Sandra Roberts said she was “taken aback” at just seeing this bill now, nearly two years later.

“It’s good to know that we saw it coming, we saw what it was, we have the money in reserve, but I can’t believe it’s taken so long for them to ask for it,” she said.

Mayor Don McCormick said that there are a lot of municipalities in the province that are in “terrible shape when it comes to addressing this particular issue.”

Kudos to staff for getting ahead of this one, developing the reserve so we’re not caught at this point,” he said. “Some of the stories out there are pretty ugly.”