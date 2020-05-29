Council to write letter of support for Kimberley Dynamiters

Kimberley Dynamiters president James Leroux sent a letter to City Council requesting a letter of support of the KIJHL’s pursuit of financial assistance from the provincial government to help mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Rodgers photo.

Kimberley Dynamiters president James Leroux sent a letter to City Council requesting a letter of support of the KIJHL’s pursuit of financial assistance from the provincial government to help mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each team in the KIJHL have requested these letters of support from their own city council’s, highlighting the significance the teams have for their respective hometowns.

“The Kimberley Dynamiters have been a large part of the community since 1934. As an important part of the social and sporting aspect of Kimberley, we are proud to support many groups and individuals throughout the community over the years,” the letter from Leroux reads.

The letter goes on to highlight the opportunities the team gives to the community to showcase groups, sports, businesses, fundraisers and also offers another avenue to people who want to volunteer in their community.

“Many local businesses economically benefit each season as parents and fans come into our city to cheer on, or against the Dynamiters. In return our players have done many community involvement activities as a way to give back whether volunteering in our elementary schools, bagging groceries, or shovelling snow throughout the for those in need of help.”

Council didn’t hesitate to show their support and unanimously agreed to draft a letter for the Dynamiters promptly.

“When you think about the long history of the Dynamiters in Kimberley, it is unfathomable to think that we would not have a franchise operating here in Kimberley,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “And yet, without some really strong support happening here over the next few months, that in fact could be a reality, so this is really, really critical to our community for sure.”

Additionally, the Dynamiters held their annual general meeting on Wednesday, May 27. The past members of the board all stayed on, and three new people, Melanie Holloway, Leah Behr and Helen Farquhar joined up.

The team also posted on Wednesday that although they usually have some sort of seasons ticket update following their AGM, this year the update is they have no update yet.

“With the unknown of the upcoming season we are unable to plan season ticket sales,” the team shared to social media. “Once the league is able to confirm the season we will update again.”

Council to write letter of support for Kimberley Dynamiters

