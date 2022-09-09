Councillor Sandra Roberts is seeking a third term

Sandra Roberts has a long history in Kimberley, a background in finance, and is seeking a third term on city council.

Roberts was first elected in 2014, and says she wouldn’t be seeking a second term if she didn’t enjoy it.

“I really do like it,” she said. “I moved here in 1950. This is my city. I’ve been involved in a lot of things through thick and thin.”

She says the past eight years on council have been enjoyable.

“It’s fun to work with like minded people. And even if we disagree and a vote is split, everyone gets on with it. I hope that continues.”

There will be new councillors as Councillors Oakley, Goodwin and Kitto have all stepped down.

“It’s always a bit of an adjustment for new councillors,” Roberts said. “The job is about policy setting, not running things. We hire competent people for that. Ask yourself, what kind of skill set are you bringing to the table. Mine is finance.”

Roberts was the manager of Kootenay Savings Credit Union (formerly Kimberley Credit Union) for 30 years. Her financial experience has been an asset in her role as an Advisor for Tembec Ltd., as a Governor of the College of the Rockies, and as the President of Kimberley Chamber of Commerce as well as the Area Representative on the British Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

Roberts is very optimistic about where Kimberley is right now, although there are challenges ahead.

“There are so many things coming that COVID stalled,” she said. “I’m excited about the changes to the building code bylaws that will allow more diversification in both residential and commercial building.”

She also looks forward to the referendum on the new waste water treatment plant, which will be on the ballot in October.

“I commend the people who work at our current plant. It’s held together with bandages and gum. We have been written up by the Ministry.”

She urges people to vote yes on the borrowing question.

“We can’t wait any longer. We need to be proactive. It’s a big thing. It needs to be a priority.”

Roberts says she brings continuity to Council, which is important.

“I’ve seen the city through highs and lows over the years. I really feel Kimberley in the best position it has been in for years.”



