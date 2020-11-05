Chamber of Commerce encourages keeping Christmas shopping local with fifth-annual Countdown to Christmas

Countdown to Christmas encourages keeping Christmas shopping local

The Countdown to Christmas is back again, but this year for the first time, it will be run by the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce, after having been run previously by Chantel Delaney of Sprout Health Market.

This year the Chamber has brought back the passbook format for the eight days of sales, which run from Nov. 13 – 21. The passbook system was done in years past, but then done away with in favour of a one-night event. Daniel Holden, Chamber general manager, said that bringing back the passbook and spreading the event out over eight days made things safer with regards to COVID-19 protocols.

“We obviously changed that this year and made it over eight days to spread out the people coming in to do the shopping so it’s not a couple hundred people running around on the same night,” he explained.

“So all the deals that the shops are doing and the passbook stamp thing will go over eight days instead of one to lessen the risk of any issues there.”

Over the course of the eight-day event, shoppers will be treated to discounts, prizes and gifts. Plus, while shopping, if you get a stamp in your passbook from each participating business you can enter to win one of four shopping sprees put together by Kimberley’s downtown businesses.

The participating businesses are as follows:

Arrow & Axe

Bavarian Home Hardware

Black Dog Cycle & Ski

Bootleg Bike Co

Creme Cheese Shop

Great Canadian Dollar Store

Grow Tea + Elixir Corner

Kimberley Kritters

La Lune de Chocolat

Little Big Studio

Moody Bee

Mountain Grass Glass Studio

OU Tasting House

Over Time Beer Works

Purcell Outdoors

Sew Creative Chalet

Sprout Health Market

Talaria Footwear & Adornment

The Grater Good

Tomi Jane Boutique

Treehouse Toy Co.

Tumbled Earth

Twin Pines

Holden stressed the importance of shopping local, especially these days when local business has taken a hit due to the pandemic.

“We’re encouraging people to shop Kimberley, Marysville first, then Cranbrook and then online,” he said. “Amazon shopping doubled in three months at the start of COVID, which would normally take ten years to do, which is obviously great for Amazon, but we want to keep our shops going and the best way to do that is to shop locally.

“Kimberley and district is lucky that we’ve got such a good range of shops and boutique shops,” he continued. “It’s not all the generic stuff. This is a really important time for a lot of small businesses in town, having lost a lot of tourists in the early stages of COVID for sure.”

Holden said the response from the local business community has been very positive.

“All the businesses know, fall can generally be a bit of a slow period,” Holden said, “but the Christmas shopping and the support from the local community for these sort of events is normally quite high.”


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say
Next story
B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

Just Posted

Chamber of Commerce encourages keeping Christmas shopping local with fifth-annual Countdown to Christmas
Countdown to Christmas encourages keeping Christmas shopping local

The Countdown to Christmas is back again, but this year for the… Continue reading

Heather Smith from the Food Bank pulls the lucky winner's name from the hat. Photo submitted
$600 raised for Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank in Halloween pumpkin raffle

An Atlantic Giant pumpkin grown in the St. Mary’s valley was raffled… Continue reading

Kimberley Transit Society office manager Carole Rausch has been recognized as a BC Transit Superstar. BC Transit photo
BC Transit recognizes Kimberley’s Carole Rausch

Rausch named a BC Transit Superstar

Calvin Domin (right), finished his run from Sparwood to Cranbrook on Sunday morning, with support from his wife, Terri (left) and an army of friends and cheerleaders along the way. Trevor Crawley photo.
Sparwood man runs from Elk Valley to Cranbrook for Foundry fundraiser

Fundraising campaign to support youth mental health services and treatment in the region

The KIJHL provides an update regarding a positive COVID-19 test from one of the members of the Kimberley Dynamiters. Paul Rodgers file.
After contact tracing, IH says 9 additional Dynamiters must isolate

Final exhibition game cancelled

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health records 18 new COVID-19 cases as province breaks another record

A total of 104 cases in the region are active and one person is in hospital

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

View of Teck Trail from Jubilee Park. Photo: Trail Times
Teck Trail reports $7M third quarter loss

Overall number an improvement from a reported $20-million loss for the third quarter of 2019

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

Most Read