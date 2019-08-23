Counterfeit bills still being passed in Kimberley Cranbrook area

The $100 counterfeit bills identified in Kimberley earlier this month have been reported again, police say. The public is urged to examine change carefully and report any counterfeit immediately.

There have been four new reports of the bills circulating.

Cranbrook RCMP would like to remind the public to carefully inspect all currency upon receipt and report any counterfeit bills immediately.

If anyone has information related to the counterfeit bills, please call Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471

More information is available on the Bank of Canada’s website

https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/

and

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/count-contre/index-eng.htm



