Court delays one of several issues tackled by feds in tabled bill

Federal Liberals present massive bill, wide-spanning across several facets of the justice system

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould announced this week that the federal Liberals have put forward new legislation aimed at overhauling the justice system.

Proposed changes include efforts to make juries “more representative” of the population, and to increase penalties for intimate partner violence.

“Our criminal justice system must be fair, equitable and just for all Canadians,” Wilson-Raybould said.

The massive bill, wide-spanning across several facets of the justice system, also includes proposed changed to the way failing to appear or breaching release conditions are handled, as well as reforming parts of the Criminal Code that have been found unconstitutional.

The bill notably also tackles court delays – a particular measure that could impact B.C. court rooms.

Advocates and officials have called for action to be taken by the provincial and federal governments for years, but most recently after murder charges against accused Surrey Six killer Jamie Bacon were stayed, 10 years after the fatal shooting left six people dead.

In 2016, the Supreme Court moved forward with setting limits for trials in the country, commonly referred to as the “Jordan decision,” linked to B.C. man Richard Jordan waited 49 months to be convicted from his arrest.

According to details, judges could have more discretion when it comes to offences such as breaching bail conditions in some cases.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Incorrectional: B.C.’s promising, new jail grinds into motion

Just Posted

Celtic Connection Coming To Cranbrook

How Riverdance revolutionized Irish dance and Irish music over 20 years

Highland Dance competition bigger and better this year

Every year for the past 40 years, Kimberley has hosted a highland… Continue reading

Selkirk Secondary students participate in free avalanche skills training

Selkirk High School students participated in a free Avalanche Skills Training Level… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council votes to keep Tourism Kimberley funding as-is

The City will continue to contribute $75,000 annually to Tourism Kimberley.

Wildsight to host fruit tree pruning clinics

Learn how to prune your trees for increased yield, ease of harvest, and better health.

Court delays one of several issues tackled by feds in tabled bill

Federal Liberals present massive bill, wide-spanning across several facets of the justice system

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Kyle Lowry calls B.C.-raised Steve Nash ‘one of the best playmakers’ ever

Victoria’s Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Okanagan Incorrectional: Dashboard

Interactive graphics and features and the information we couldn’t fit into the series

Four Canadian diplomats expelled from Russia

Situation escalates over the alleged poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this month

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

Okanagan Incorrectional: B.C.’s promising, new jail grinds into motion

PART ONE: Violence, drugs and health-care issues at the Okanagan Correctional Centre

IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

The two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual discussions while watching a football match

Most Read