Covenanting service held for Rev. Alwin Maben at Kimberley Shared Ministry

Rev. Canon Andrea Brennan (left) and Louise Welsh, chair of personnel relations (centre) and Alwin Maben at his covenanting service at the Kimberley Shared Ministry Church. Paul Rodgers photo.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Kimberley United Church held what’s known as a “covenanting service” to officially welcome Rev. Alwin Maben, who first began his ministry in Kimberley one year ago.

Maben’s ministry first began in 1988. He was a minister in India before coming to Canada 12 years ago and before Kimberley was in Carnation, Alta.

A covenanting service is a practice of acknowledging the covenant between the newly arrived minister and the congregation, as well as the larger bodies, which in this case are the Anglican Diocese of Kootenay and the Regional Council of the United Church.

Maben was drawn to Kimberley, in part, because of the recent merger between the local United Church and Anglican Church, who now have a shared ministry.

He explained that he formerly belonged to the United Church of South India, where Anglicans are already a part of the union, so because his ordination is accepted by the Anglicans and this shared ministry here has formed, it made it more convenient.

“I’m really committed to ecumenism, that’s one of the reasons why I came here, to see this merger happen,” Maben said. “And I didn’t think it would happen so soon, and it wasn’t because of me, but because of the people’s interest it has already happened, since June we have already a shared ministry together.”

All Saints Anglican Church in Kimberley actually had its de-consecration ceremony the same day as Maben’s covenanting service.

This involved the Right Rev. Dr. Lynne McNaughton, tenth Bishop of Kootenay, performing the legal requirement of de-consecration, saying that she revokes the sentence of consecration, which happened in 1944, and declaring that the building will no longer be subject to her spiritual jurisdiction.

Yme Woensdregt was the priest at All Saints for the last nine months of his ministry, before retiring in July of 2020.

“It’s a loss in the sense that another building in the diocese is gone, but it’s a win because there’s a new and exciting form of ministry here with two congregations, both struggling, who have come together and are doing something good,” he explained. “And there will be lots of stumbles along the way, like there is in any marriage, but you’re exploring what the future will hold for you.”

He added the Kimberley Shared Ministry ius committed to serving the wider community to the best of their abilities.

McNaughton was involved at Maben’s covenanting service, as was Rev. Ibi Chuan from Cranbrook and Rev. Canon Andrea Brennan from Fernie.

Maben said he’s enjoyed his time so far in Kimberley and discussed his hopes for the future and the challenges facing the church as a whole in 2022.

“Ministry is always a challenge, especially when you’re from a different culture, it has a lot of challenges to it,” he said. “I am glad that this congregation could invite a person from a different culture and for me it’s nice to share the culture with each other, because I think living in Canada is to be intercultural and racial and so many other things.

“I am committed to those kinds of things and I’m looking forward to that happening, not immediately but at least slowly and this church becoming a really welcoming church that goes beyond boundaries. That’s my vision.”

One of the other issues faced by churches around the world is trying to reach the younger population.

“The only thing we lament is most of our congregation members are aged people, so how can we invite younger people and what we need to do is really a challenge and we need to really look for avenues for how to do that,” Maben said. “It’s challenging, it’s difficult but we can not lose that focus at the same time.”

