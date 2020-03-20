COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

Latest move in attempts to curb spread of the novel coronavirus

BC Parks has suspended camping until the end of April while also curtailing access to trails and other facilities in the latest move by provincial officials to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While people will be able to day hike, washrooms and day-use facilities will be suspended until further notice. Some parking lots will be closed and gated where necessary.

“We are following the advice of the provincial health officer to help people get outside, while ensuring they are following the PHO’s direction and guidance to stay healthy,” Environment Minister George Heyman said in a statement.

Some day-use services and facilities are currently available at the following provincial parks:

  • Mount Seymour Provincial Park – access restricted to some lower-elevation trails. Parking and road access are closed.
  • Cypress Provincial Park – access restricted to some lower-elevation trails. Parking and road access are closed.
  • Goldstream Provincial Park
  • Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park
  • Miracle Beach Provincial Park
  • Wells Gray Provincial Park

In alignment with Parks Canada, all campgrounds, camping opportunities and accommodations will be closed until at least April 30. Refunds will be automatically provided to those with existing reservations during this time.

The Discover Camping reservation system has been suspended for all new reservations. No action is required for people with reservations to receive a refund.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Most Read