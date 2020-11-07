COVID-19. Image: CDC

COVID-19. Image: CDC

COVID-19 case confirmed in Salmo

An employee of Salmo Community Services tested positive

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Salmo.

Salmo Community Services said in a statement Friday one of its employees had tested positive for the virus. The employee, who was not identified, was said to have last worked Oct. 29.

“Salmo Community Resource Society is taking all necessary precautions,” said executive director Maureen Berk in a statement. “We have been following the advice of BC’s Ministry of Health by limiting in-person contact. Clinical staff offer face-to-face counselling with masks, social distancing or behind plexi-glass barriers. Our office has remained closed to the public. …

“We will continue to be honest with you, our employees, clients and community.”

The statement did not say if any other employees have been tested.

The Nelson Health Area, which includes Salmo, has had 10 cases of COVID-19 through Sept. 30, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

Just Posted

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Biden scooped Pennsylvania in one of the tightest races in U.S. history

A barred owl is wrapped in a blanket at Hope for Wildlife rehabiliation and education centre in Seaforth, N.S. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2011. The owl was caught in a rabbit snare and is being treated for a damaged leg. Hope for Wildlife has opened the province's first wildlife veterinary hospital which will allow injured animals to receive complete medical care with out being transported off site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Advocates call for provincial ban on rodenticides

Owl Watch BC is asking residents to report dead or sick wildlife as owls continue to die from poisonings

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
24 additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic is now 845

Columbia Basin Trust president Johnny Strilaeff says COVID-19 recovery initiatives will be a focus over the next two years. Photo: Submitted
High-speed internet, business support among Columbia Basin Trust’s new priorities

The Trust has released a planning document targeted at pandemic recovery

Mark Creek in Kimberley, downstream from the lower mine yard. Photo submitted
Sullivan Mine in Kimberley wins prestigious BC Mining Reclamation Award

There is an award-winning property in the neighbourhood. The Sullivan Mine’s upgraded… Continue reading

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

COVID-19. Image: CDC
COVID-19 case confirmed in Salmo

An employee of Salmo Community Services tested positive

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

(Pixabay photo)
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society’s call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

Most Read