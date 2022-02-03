COVID-19 case counts dip slightly in East Kootenay

Cranbrook reported 204 COVID-19 cases between Jan. 23-29, based on the latest weekly update from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

In the month of January alone, Cranbrook has reported COVID-19 861 cases.

In Kimberley, the weekly report shows 58 cases and the Fernie Local Health Area, which includes the entire Elk Valley, recorded 63 cases.

While BC CDC-tracked case counts are slightly down on aggregate across the East Kootenays, testing capacity has been overwhelmed in recent weeks and actual case totals may well be higher, given reduced access to rapid testing.

Between Jan. 25-31, Cranbrook’s test positivity rate was 44 per cent, according to the BC CDC’s regional surveillance dashboard. Kimberley had a 41 per cent test positivity rate, while Fernie had a 42 per cent test positivity rate.

In terms of COVID-19 vaccination progress, Cranbrook is at 84 per cent for two doses in the 12-plus age category.

However, as has been the trend for weeks, age gaps remain.

In the 12-17 age range, 74 per cent have two doses, and the 5-11 age range shows 42 per cent with a single dose.

In the 18-49 age range, 79 per cent have two doses, while 89 per cent have two doses in the 50-plus age category.

Vaccination rates in Kimberley are higher across the board.

Kimberley’s 5-11 age range with a first dose is at 57 per cent, the highest in the Interior Health region. In the12-17 age range, Kimberley again leads the health authority at 88 per cent with two doses, while the 18-49 age range is at 86 per cent with two doses.

Up in Fernie, first dose vaccination rates for 5-11 age range is at 46 per cent, while 12-17 age category is at 78 per cent with two doses. In the 18-49 age range, 86 per cent have two doses, while the 50-plus age category is at 89 per cent double-vaccinated.