COVID-19 cases drop slightly, remain high in Cranbrook

COVID-19 cases remain high in Cranbrook, falling slightly down to 77 in the latest numbers from the BC Centre for Disease Control between Oct. 3-9.

Cranbrook’s case count dropped from 90 in the previous reporting week, and has the highest numbers in the Kootenays.

Elsewhere in the region, Kimberley, Fernie and Nelson both reported seven cases each, while Creston reported 30 cases. Trail, which had huge spikes of 79 and 74 cases, respectively, over the previous two reporting periods, only tallied 36 cases for the latest week.

In the latest surveillance data between Oct. 5-11, Cranbrook had a test positivity rate of 11 per cent.

In terms of vaccination rates in Cranbrook, the numbers are slowly trending up.

In the 12-plus range, first and second dose rates are at 83 per cent and 75 per cent, respectively. However, those rates still lag based on age brackets.

For example, in the 12-17 age range, first and second dose rate are at 72 per cent and 61 per cent, respectively. In the 18-49 age range, first and second dose rates are at 77 per cent and 65 per cent.

Rates remain high in the 50-plus age range, as 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Interior Health also reports that seven schools, and one independent school in Cranbrook have potential exposures on dates ranging from Sept. 29-Oct. 8.

In Kimberley, vaccine rates are higher than Cranbrook in all categories, as 12-plus first and second doses are at 87 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively.

McKim Middle School in Kimberley also has a potential exposure notice for Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.

In addition to the Local Health Area (LHA) data, the BC CDC also released the weekly epidemiological report for Sept. 26-Oct. 2, which has more specific regional information.

For example, in Interior Health, there were 920 COVID-19 cases, which trailed Fraser Health at 1,523 cases.

Fraser Health led the province in hospitalizations at 90, with Northern Health at 63, and Interior Health at 53. Vancouver Coastal Health and Vancouver Island Health both reported 34 hospitalizations each.

A further breakdown of Intensive Care Unit admissions shows 22 in Fraser Health, 14 in Northern Health and 12 in Interior Health. Vancouver Island Health reported seven ICU admissions and Vancouver Coastal Health reported five ICU admissions.

For deaths, Fraser Health reported 12, followed by Vancouver Coastal at nine, Vancouver Island Health at seven, Interior Health at six, and Northern Health at two.

The BC CDC does not provide pandemic-related hospitalizations data or ICU admissions data for localized health care facilities in the province.