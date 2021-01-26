COVID-19 claims lives of two more South Okanagan care home residents

Five residents of the Oliver care home have died since the outbreak was first declared

Interior Health reported two more COVID-19 deaths at Sunnybank Retirement Center in Oliver Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (File photo)

Interior Health is reporting two more COVID-19 related deaths at Sunnybank Retirement Centre in Oliver.

There have now been five deaths connected to the outbreak since it was declared Jan. 6.

In total, 37 cases of the virus have been confirmed at the care home, including 27 residents and 10 staff.

The two new deaths make up half of the four total deaths reported by Interior Health Tuesday (Jan. 26). A resident at Noric House care home in Vernon and one community member also succumbed to the virus.

There have been 66 total deaths in the Interior Health region since the start of the pandemic — the majority of which in long-term care homes.

“Our sympathies go out to the loved ones and the caregivers of the four people we lost today due to COVID-19. I know that when we think about our own family and friends, and keeping them safe, that is our motivation to focus on following public health orders,” said Interior Health CEO Susan Brown.

“It will take all of us to get through these challenging days across Interior Health and around B.C.”

There were 54 new cases in the Interior Health region reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 985.

Across the province, B.C. recorded 407 new cases and 14 deaths.

For daily coronavirus updates, visit the BC CDC COVID-19 Dashboard.

