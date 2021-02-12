Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan

COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Interior Health is reporting one new death, from COVID-19, in the region on Friday, bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 84.

The death occurred at the Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the residence earlier this year, however, the health authority announced it was over on Feb. 2.

A total of 46 cases were linked to the outbreak — 41 staff and five residents — and four people had died. Two incubation periods — 28 days — have passed since the last onset of symptoms in a resident, allowing IH to declare the outbreak over.

Also on Friday, Interior Health reported just one new COVID-19 case from the cluster in the Big White Mountain community, in the last seven days.

READ MORE: For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities
Next story
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

Just Posted

Brad Hartshorn has some of his artwork on display at LITTLE big Studio Gallery for the month of February. Paul Rodgers photo.
New Kimberley space features local artists

Local artist Brad Hartshorn has some of his original artwork up on… Continue reading

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

The Kimberley Community Garden on Rotary Drive. Bulletin file
Wildsight partnering Community Garden with Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot

The Kimberley Community Garden on Rotary Drive, behind the Aquatic Centre, was… Continue reading

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

COVID numbers by geographical area for week of January 31 to February 6, 2021. BCCDC file
New COVID case numbers in East Kootenay are low

The latest COVID-19 numbers by location released by the B.C. Centre for… Continue reading

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan
COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

Most Read