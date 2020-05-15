The Victoria and Vancouver foundations, along with the Vantage Point released a new report detailing the impact COVID-19 is having on the non-profit sector. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

A new report finds that one in five non-profits in the province are at risk of closing due to the pandemic.

The report, from Vantage Points and the Victoria and Vancouver foundations, shows that 15 to 19 per cent of non-profits are facing closure, while another 23 per cent feel they may not last more than six months.

READ ALSO: Why Victoria’s charitable sector must survive COVID-19

The survey was completed by more than 1,000 non-profits across the province between April 8 and 21 and shows that 95 per cent of respondents have had an increase in their stress levels because of the virus, while 74 per cent of non-profits have had a decrease in funding and 68 per cent of respondents have struggled to manage working from home.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria businesses pivot to help community with funds, food

“Our most vulnerable residents rely on civil society organizations at the best of times, let alone when we’re facing something as unprecedented as the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation. “While it’s distressing to see the challenges highlighted in this report, this entire situation has been an important reminder of just how vital these organizations are and how essential it is they be able to remain stable when they’re needed most.”

To read the full report visit thevantagepoint.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
charity

Most Read