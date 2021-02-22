COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital unit

A COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at a Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) unit.

Interior Health stated on Monday, Feb. 21, four patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Investigation is ongoing and patients with COVID-19 from 4B are being relocated to the COVID unit,” IH said in a statement.

“Outbreak control measures are in place and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak.”

The health authority confirmed KGH remains safe should anyone need to go there for appointments or emergency care. Scheduled procedures will continue and patients are not required to self-isolate after they come to the hospital.

“The public is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles. Please do not invite friends or extended family to your residence for a visit or gathering.”

The health authority is reminding residents that along with physical distancing, people should also regularly wash their hands and wear a mask.

