Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital unit

Interior Health announced an outbreak on unit 4B at KGH

A COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at a Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) unit.

Interior Health stated on Monday, Feb. 21, four patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Investigation is ongoing and patients with COVID-19 from 4B are being relocated to the COVID unit,” IH said in a statement.

“Outbreak control measures are in place and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak.”

The health authority confirmed KGH remains safe should anyone need to go there for appointments or emergency care. Scheduled procedures will continue and patients are not required to self-isolate after they come to the hospital.

“The public is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles. Please do not invite friends or extended family to your residence for a visit or gathering.”

The health authority is reminding residents that along with physical distancing, people should also regularly wash their hands and wear a mask.

READ: Manslaughter trial beings for two accused in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Talks underway on B.C. salmon farm transition
Next story
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Just Posted

Local musician Kevin Honeyman bringing a taste of live music back to his life and the heart of Kimberley, performing every day he can in the Platzl. Paul Rodgers photo.
WATCH: Local musicians share experiences of riding out pandemic

With the one year anniversary of the pandemic’s lockdown coming up, the… Continue reading

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

There have been dramatic improvements in water quality indicators in Mark Creek and the St. Mary River since the 1970s as a result of Teck implementing water collection and treatment strategies. Teck photo
Teck Sullivan team to host a second round of online information sessions

Additional questions on groundwater issues will be answered

Kimberley's Ashlee Taylor advances to the quarter finals of the contest to become tattoo publication Inked Magazine's cover girl and win $20,000. Photo submitted.
Kimberley’s Ashley Taylor advances to Inked Magazine contest quarter finals

Kimberley’s Ashlee Taylor has taken first place in her grouping of contestants… Continue reading

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital unit

Interior Health announced an outbreak on unit 4B at KGH

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Chilliwack School District school bus outside Sardis elementary on June 11, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Most Read