COVID-19 outbreak declared at Joseph Creek Village

Interior Health is reporting an outbreak of eight COVID-19 cases at Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook.

According to the health authority’s daily update, the cases include four staff and four residents.

It is one of eight long-term care facilities across Interior Health that is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

An outbreak of three cases — one resident and two staff — at nearby Kootenay Street Village, was recently declared over by public health officials.

Both facilities are operated by Golden Life Management.

Based on the latest data from the province, there are 5,465 active COVID-19 cases in the province, 1,714 of which are in Interior Health.