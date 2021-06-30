COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital

Seven patients on unit 6 South have tested positive for the virus

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) in Kamloops.

Currently, seven patients and have tested positive from unit 6 South.

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH surgeries are scheduled to continue on a different floor. Admissions to 6 South are closed until further notice.

Interior Health assures all patients it is still safe to go to the hospital for appointments and emergency care as usual and it is not necessary to self isolate after doing so.

READ MORE: How B.C. parents can help anxious kids adjust to life as COVID dwindles

“I want to assure everyone that the hospital remains safe for scheduled procedures, appointments and emergency care, and thank our hard-working staff for continuing to keep patients and visitors safe,” said Medical Health Officer Dr. Karin Goodison. “Our teams will now work together to contain this outbreak, and support patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

While COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted across the province, Interior Health reminds the public masks are still required in health care settings.

READ MORE: Interior Health ready to administer COVID-19 second doses at record pace

@isabelllllla_

isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

(edited)

COVID-19Kamloops