COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Okanagan agricultural business

A total of 23 migrant workers tested positive for the virus at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

The outbreak of COVID-19 at a West Kelowna agricultural business among a group of temporary foreign workers has been declared over.

Interior Health (IH) said the conclusion of this outbreak is the result of excellent co-operation and partnership from everyone involved, including Bylands Nurseries Ltd. and the workers who were quarantined in on-site housing until the virus was eliminated.

A total of 23 migrant workers tested positive at the site.

The outbreak was declared on March 28 and ended on today (May 11).

More to come.

