Penticton Regional Hospital (File photo)

Penticton Regional Hospital (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at multiple Interior Health facilities in the Okanagan

Interior Health has declared the outbreaks in Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna

Multiple Interior Health facilities in the Okanagan are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The entire facility of long-term care at Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Nov. 8.

In Summerland, the entire long term care facility of Dr. Andrew Pavillion has been experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak since Oct. 31.

At the Penticton Regional Hospital David E. Kampe tower level 6 and the rehab unit are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak. The David E. Kampe tower declared the outbreak on Nov. 8, while the rehab unit declared an outbreak on Nov. 2.

There are no other outbreaks within the Interior Health region at this time.

READ MORE: Every Saturday, in snow, -20 C, count on Pat Wand working the bottle drive at Penticton IGA

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCOVID-19KelownaPentictonSeniorsSummer

Previous story
Canada ‘has become the place that can’t get anything done,’ Pierre Poilievre tells B.C. crowd
Next story
Highway 8 reopens after being closed for 361 days due to flooding

Just Posted

Kimberley Search and Rescue receives a cheque from Ashley Mainville from Western Financial Inc. Kimberley for $1635. Photo courtesy Kimberley SAR.
Rapid shift into depths of winter raises concerns for Kimberley Search and Rescue

Dynamiters beat Creston Valley 3-1. Paul Rodgers photo.
Kimberley Dynamiters beat Creston Valley Thunder Cats 3-1

A vehicle crashed through a display window at Staples Office Depot on Tuesday night. Photo submitted.
Cranbrook RCMP respond to vehicle crash into local business

Snacks will be provided by Kimberley Save On Foods and served by Food Bank volunteers. Jim Webster photo
Kimberley’s Ugly Sweater Run for the Food Bank on for November 27