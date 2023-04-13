Bulletin file

COVID-19 Safe Restart grant applications now being accepted

The grants are for non-profits who serve vulnerable populations

When the city of Kimberley received a COVID-19 Safe Restart grant, it was decided that if funds remained they should be granted to local non-profit organizations that serve vulnerable populations in Kimberley.

Those non-profits are now invited to apply for the $100,000 in funding that has been set aside. No group will receive more than $10,000. The applications are due on May 10, 2023.

Eligible organizations include registered, non-profit organizations or charities based in Kimberley that serve vulnerable populations. Vulnerable populations means “economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals including seniors, children, or individuals with disabilities” (definition provided by the Province of BC). Applicants must demonstrate need by providing financial information that outlines the impact of COVID-19 on the organization.


