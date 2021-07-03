Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with health-care workers and people receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Ottawa, on Friday, July 2, 2021. Trudeau says a spike in COVID-19 cases in Yukon is a timely reminder of the importance of vaccinations and following health protocols. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

COVID-19 spike in Yukon shows need for full vaccination: Trudeau

He says it shows everyone should get vaccinated as soon as possible

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a spike in COVID-19 cases in Yukon is a reminder of the importance of vaccinations and following health protocols.

The territory reported 31 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the territory’s total active cases to 146.

Trudeau says the big increase comes despite the fact that 86 per cent of eligible residents have received a first dose of vaccine, while 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

He says it shows everyone should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Trudeau told a news conference that the federal government is working with the territory to see how it can best help bring infections there under control.

Yukon, which has reported 357 cases since the pandemic began and five deaths since November, has asked residents to consider postponing events and limiting the number of people at indoor and outdoor gatherings.

