Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

COVID-19 variant prompts ban on travellers from southern Africa

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada

Canada has banned visitors from southern Africa after the discovery of a new variant of concern in the region.

The new variant, deemed Omicron, first emerged in South Africa and coincided with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in that region in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile Global Affairs will issue an advisory to discourage non-essential travel to South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada.

Opposition parties and provincial premiers have called for strict border measures to prevent cases of the potentially dangerous new variant from being imported into Canada.

More to come.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘It almost killed me’: B.C. trucker on a long road to recovery from COVID-19
Next story
A look at B.C.’s connection to a historic wartime picture

Just Posted

Flooded farms are seen in this aerial photo in Sumas Prairie, Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘It’s my life’s work’: Fraser Valley fruit and vegetable growers face uncertainty

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is hoping reach it’s goal of raising $1.4 million so that Foundry East Kootenay can break ground in spring 2022. Photo courtesy Brenna Baker/EKFH.
Foundry East Kootenay campaign gets boost from Teck

RDEK
Non-vulnerable people need to be proactive and prepared for emergencies, says RDEK

Bc Parks agreed to let the Triathlon run in August last summer but it is preferred that it runs during the shoulder season in June. Bulletin file
Wasa Triathlon moves back to traditional June date for 2022