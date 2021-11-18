COVID cases continue downward trend in East Kootenay

The latest COVID data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control for the week of November 7 to 13, 2021 has been released and the East Kootenay continues to trend slowly down in number of cases.

Cranbrook, for instance, is down to 27 cases from 34 the week prior. Kimberley has gone from four to three; Fernie from eight to six, and Windermere from 16 to 12.

From the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to October 2021, Kimberley has seen 186 total cases; Cranbrook, 952; Fernie 551; ;and Windermere, 271.

Interior Health has 622 active cases this week, and provincially new and active cases are trending slowly down.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

READ: B.C.’s top doctor emphasizes COVID-19 precautions heading into holiday season

READ: B.C.’s COVID-19 infections decline, seven more deaths Wednesday



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter