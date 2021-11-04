COVID numbers relatively low in East Kootenay

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) released the latest COVID case numbers for Local Health Areas on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. These numbers are for the week of October 24 to 30, 2021.

Cases in the East Kootenay region remain relatively low overall, with Kimberley up a bit from two to 10; Cranbrook down a bit from 30 to 23; Fernie changing very little from eight to seven cases; and Windermere moving from 10 to seven. Kimberley was the only East Kootenay LHA to increase case numbers.

Local governments continue to urge people to

￼ Wear a mask in all indoor public spaces

￼ Wash your hands often

￼ Stay home if you are sick and get tested

￼ and; get vaccinated

As for vaccination rates, Kimberley has 89 per cent of the population with one dose, and 84 per cent with two. Cranbrook has 84 per cent with one dose and 79 per cent with two. Fernie has 86 per cent with one dose and 80 per cent with two doses.

