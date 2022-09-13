Right, Craig Janzen is running for Kimberley Council.

Right, Craig Janzen is running for Kimberley Council.

Craig Janzen making another council run

Craig Janzen is taking another run at Kimberley Council. Janzen ran in 2018 and narrowly missed gaining a seat by just over 100 votes.

Janzen is in a management position with Canada Post, which he says gives him experience in decision making, working with people, dealing with unions and difficult issues.

He has lived in Kimberley for eight years, during which time he built a business building and renting multi-family homes.

He has five kids and has been married 31 years.

Janzen says he is not coming in with an agenda or any particular slant but with the aim of making sure council decisions benefit our community.

“I will do my part to bring transparency to our decisions and take a caring, logical approach to decision making for all items brought to council,” he said.

Janzen is an avid skier has been part of the Kootenay Nordic Club for some time. In the summer he enjoys biking Kimberley’s trails.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Election 2022

Previous story
Quebec MP leaves Tories as Poilievre unveils new leadership team
Next story
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

Just Posted

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

The Rocky Mountain Rogues of Cranbrook and Kimberley are rugby champions of the B.C. Summer League again, having successfully defended their Saratoga Cup title in Kamloops this weekend past, Sept. 10 and 11. Photo by Trixie Pacis
Rocky Mountain Rogues repeat as Saratoga Cup champs

Right, Craig Janzen is running for Kimberley Council.
Craig Janzen making another council run

Kevin Dunnebacke, right, with his family. Bulletin file
Kevin Dunnebacke will run for council