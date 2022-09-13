Craig Janzen making another council run

Craig Janzen is taking another run at Kimberley Council. Janzen ran in 2018 and narrowly missed gaining a seat by just over 100 votes.

Janzen is in a management position with Canada Post, which he says gives him experience in decision making, working with people, dealing with unions and difficult issues.

He has lived in Kimberley for eight years, during which time he built a business building and renting multi-family homes.

He has five kids and has been married 31 years.

Janzen says he is not coming in with an agenda or any particular slant but with the aim of making sure council decisions benefit our community.

“I will do my part to bring transparency to our decisions and take a caring, logical approach to decision making for all items brought to council,” he said.

Janzen is an avid skier has been part of the Kootenay Nordic Club for some time. In the summer he enjoys biking Kimberley’s trails.



Election 2022