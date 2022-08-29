Cranbrook Career and Post-Secondary Education event to match job seekers with employers

Businesses and industries in most sectors are being impacted by labour shortages

A generation of employees hitting retirement age, technical and social changes, means job openings across the board that employers are struggling to fill.

At the same time, the challenges of job-hunting young people finding meaningful employment are as daunting as they’ve ever been.

Matching up young people looking for work with employers who need them is one of the challenges facing the labour market today.

Whether you’re looking to enter the job market, seeking a career change or an employer eager to fill those staffing gaps, the Cranbrook Career and Post-Secondary Education event on September 8 is the first step to take.

The event, set for Thursday, September 8, at the Cranbrook History Centre, is not just for youth, of course, but for job seekers of all ages — those looking for a career change, desiring to get back into the workforce, or even taking courses to upgrade or acquire new skills. It’s for anyone who is either looking for a job, looking for a career change, looking for educational options.

B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook (2018) predicts there will be 903,000 job openings between now and 2028. This includes the creation of 288,000 new jobs because of economic growth and the need to replace 615,000 workers who will permanently leave the workforce, mainly due to retirement.

On the supply side, young people starting work (B.C. residents aged 29 or younger who are entering the labour force) are expected to fill 50 per cent of future job openings.

The Cranbrook event is one of a series of Career and Post-Secondary Education Events Black Press Media hosts across British Columbia. Here in the Kootenays, you can expect to meet representatives from employers offering career choices in health services, hospitality and tourism, insurance and financial, trades, the resource sector, and businesses large and small from Cranbrook, the Kootenays, and across British Columbia.

As well, since it’s predicted that 77 per cent of future jobs will require some form of post-secondary education or training, educational institutions Discovery Community College, College of the Rockies, Kootenay Columbia College of Integrative Health Services and more will be on hand to answer questions and outline opportunities.

Cranbrook Career and Post-Secondary Education event will provide everyone with a close-up view of the career and education opportunities available for everyone. Employers, meet your new employees. Workers, get ready to be introduced to a new career.

The event takes place at the Cranbrook History Centre, 57 Van Horne Street South, Cranbrook, B.C., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Youth should come to the career fair prepared to discuss their work and volunteer history, accomplishments and awards, and skills and certificates.

See more at https://events.blackpress.ca/cranbrook/