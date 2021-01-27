The Cranbrook Climate Hub will be hosting a webinar this coming Friday (January 29) that focuses on sustainable jobs. (Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)

Cranbrook Climate Hub to host webinar on sustainable jobs

Bruce Wilson, former General Manager for Shell, will speak on ‘looking beyond Keystone XL’

The Cranbrook Climate Hub will be hosting a webinar this coming Friday (January 29) that focuses on sustainable jobs and how companies can transition from fossil fuels with a focus on ‘looking beyond Keystone XL’.

According to their website, the Cranbrook Climate Hub is a non-partisan volunteer network that works with residents, organizations, businesses, industry and governments to advance planning and implementation for sustainability.

At noon on Friday, hear from Bruce Wilson, who is the former General Manager with Shell and the founder of Thor Hydrogen. The Climate Hub explains that Wilson is a director with Iron & Earth, a worker-led non-for-profit that aims to empower fossil fuel industries and Indigenous workers to build and implement climate solutions.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States and quickly thereafter signed an executive order rescind permits the Keystone XL pipeline expansion that would have carried hundreds of thousands of barrels of crude per day from Alberta to Nebraska, and on to Texas.

READ MORE: MP Morrison calls Keystone XL permit cancellation ‘devastating news’

READ MORE: Trudeau, Biden talk as death of Keystone XL reverberates in Canada

The pipeline has caused disputes across Canada and the U.S. in recent years, and has also sparked conversations about how companies can transition their operations and employees to more sustainable options and jobs.

The Cranbrook Climate Hub quotes Wilson on their event page saying the following:

“That’s a hard topic to discuss and we need to discuss hard topics around real jobs to replace those that will continue to disappear as we address the need to decarbonize our world. I’d like to take less than half an hour to talk about where the next economy jobs are – how workers can apply their skills in the ‘new economy’, and how not to drop the ball on the Just Transition. I’d like to encourage participation from listeners so would set the scene and open as early as possible to questions.”

This event is part of the Climate Hub’s monthly ‘Cranbrook Climate Fridays’ talks. Each month a different topic is discussed that focus on climate-related initiatives that are underway within the community and beyond.

Anyone is welcome to attend the online discussion. Those interested are asked to email cranbrookclimatehub@gmail.com for the link to join the meeting, as well as to arrange to speak to the group or raise a topic of interest. Click here to view the event page and more information.


