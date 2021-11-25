Cranbrook COVID-19 cases climbing back up

Local COVID-19 case counts rose slightly in the latest data release from the BC Centre for Disease Control, as Cranbrook had 41 cases between Nov. 14-20.

That’s an increase from the previous reporting week between Nov. 7-13, which recorded 27 cases.

In Kimberley, cases also climbed slightly, as the BC CDC reported seven cases, rising from three cases the previous reporting week.

Between Nov. 16-22, Cranbrook had a 10 per cent test positivity rate, according to the BC CDC

For COVID-19 vaccination rates, gaps continue to remain in certain age brackets in Cranbrook.

For example, the 12-plus and older age category is at 85 per cent and 81 per cent for first and second dose rates, respectively. However, the more specific age category of 12-17, the rates are at 76 per cent and 69 per cent for first and second dose rates, respectively.

Same for the 18-49 age bracket; rates are at 82 per cent and 75 per cent for first and second doses.

Overall, Kimberley has higher vaccine uptake rates.

The 12-plus age category is at 90 per cent and 86 per cent for first and second doses, respectively, while the 12-17 age range is at 88 per cent and 80 per cent.

Kimberley’s rates for the 18-49 age range is also higher than Cranbrook at 87 per cent and 81 per cent for first and second doses.

The BC CDC also released the weekly BC Situation Report for Nov. 7-13, showing case counts, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths, amongst other data.

In that epidemiological week, Interior Health had 514 COVID-19 cases, behind Fraser Health, which led the province at 910.

Fraser Health led hospitalizations at 75, with Interior Health running up at 59, and Northern Health at 49.

Northern Health led ICU admissions at 17, with Interior Health at 15 and Fraser Health at 11.

Vancouver Island Health Authority reported 15 deaths, Fraser Health recorded 14 deaths, Northern Health had seven, and Interior Health had four.

The BC CDC does not release COVID-19 data broken down by localized hospital facilities.