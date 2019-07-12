Gerry Frederick photo

Cranbrook Fire dept., RCMP attend early morning fire

The Cranbrook Fire Department and RCMP were called to the scene of a fire in the early hours of Friday morning, July 12.

At approximately 2:00am Friday morning (July 12), Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services responded to a

fully involved structure fire on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a garage fire which had extended to the adjacent carport.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to those two structures, but there was damage experienced to several vehicles in the area.

There were no injuries resulting from the incident and the homeowners are safely back in their homes.

The investigation into the fire was to begin Friday morning.

