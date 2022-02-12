Cranbrook firefighters respond to structure fire late Friday night

Cranbrook firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire late Friday night involving a single family home at 308 5th Ave South at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters helped two occupants out of the building, who were cared for by paramedics and taken to hospital. Initial fire response involved four firefighters and apparatus, however, an additional 16 firefighters joined the effort and the fire was put out after several hours.

In a news release, Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services thanked BC Ambulance Services, the Cranbrook RCMP, and the utility companies for attending and assisting at the scene.

Fire crews remain on scene Saturday to extinguish hot spots while working to investigate the cause.

