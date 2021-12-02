Cranbrook, Kimberley COVID-19 cases dip back down

Local Health Area numbers for November 21 to 27 show 22 cases in Cranbrook and one case in Kimberley. (BCCDC)

Local COVID-19 cases have dropped by nearly half since the last reporting period, with just 22 cases reported in Cranbrook between November 21 and 27, according to Local Health Area data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

The previous reporting week, Nov. 14 to 20, saw 41 cases in Cranbrook. There were 27 cases the week prior.

Kimberley sits at one case for the latest reporting week, down from seven the week prior.

81 per cent of Cranbrook residents ages 12 and older have received two vaccinations, as of November 30, compared to 86 per cent of Kimberley residents.

In Cranbrook, those 55 and older sit at 88 per cent with two doses and those 70 and older are at 91 per cent with two doses. 51 per cent of those aged 70 and up have received a third dose as well.

70 per cent of Cranbrook youth ages 12 to 17 have two doses, while 75 per cent of those aged 18 to 49 have two doses.

Interior Health began vaccinations for children ages five to 11 this week. According to Nov. 30 data, zero per cent of children ages five to 11 have been vaccinated in Cranbrook. That said, Northern and Interior Health had to delay their first COVID-19 vaccine appointments that were slated for December 1 due to storms in the province. It is likely more data will be available during the next reporting period.

Data for the Interior from July 1 to Nov. 29 shows that case rates remain highest among those who are unvaccinated, especially those ages 18 to 29 and 70 or older. This is based on the rate of new daily cases per 100,000 population.

The data also shows that case rates for those with two vaccine doses during the same time period are highest for those aged 30-49.

According to the BC COVID-19 Dashboard, 1,343,073 vaccine doses have been administered in Interior Health.