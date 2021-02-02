This food pantry is located at 111 8th Avenue South in Cranbrook. It is one of three food pantries in Cranbrook, while Kimberley has four. Another is expected to soon be installed on a BC Housing property in Kimberley, the first of its kind. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

This food pantry is located at 111 8th Avenue South in Cranbrook. It is one of three food pantries in Cranbrook, while Kimberley has four. Another is expected to soon be installed on a BC Housing property in Kimberley, the first of its kind. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Cranbrook, Kimberley food pantry program continues to be a success

A new pantry is expected to be installed at a BC Housing property in Kimberley

Success with the Cranbrook and Kimberley food pantry program continues, as BC Housing has just approved a new food pantry on one of their properties in Kimberley.

Paul Blais and the MealShelter 365 program have been installing and operating food pantries in the Kimberley and Cranbrook communities for three years.

The new pantry hasn’t been installed yet, but Blais says that the program has been a success since its inception just a few years ago.

Blais says the pantries serve as an accessible food source, especially for those who may not feel comfortable in their situation.

“You know, some people feel embarrassed, they don’t want their neighbours to know, and these pantries are great because you can access them any time; go in the dark,” he said. “This is the first on a property owned by BC housing so we hope that this will create a momentum, create access to more properties across the province. We’d love to see more of them in our communities and across B.C.”

According to the homelessness count conducted in 2020, there are 63 people living on the streets of Cranbrook. In 2018, the count was 29.

So far there are four food pantries in Kimberley, three in Cranbrook and one in Invermere. They are located at the following addresses:

Kimberley: 255 Lindsay Street, on the corner of 308 Avenue and 305 Street (Marysville), 77 Spokane Street and 438-6 Avenue (Townsite).

Cranbrook: 701 King Street #4 on Machett, 111-8th Avenue South (across from the Food Bank), 126-17th Avenue South (access via back lane).

Invermere:1313-10 Street (near the elementary school)

“All of the other pantries are on private property, people who have volunteered and said we can put one on their front property,” Blais said, adding that in Kimberley, the pantries are stocked by the local food bank.

“So the property owners call the food bank when it needs to be filled, and they come fill it up,” Blais explained. “This new one [at Gatehouse Gardens], we will be controlling.”

READ MORE: Take what you need, give what you can: first food pantry installed in Marysville

The premise is similar to that of a free library. The pantries are installed and then filled with non-perishable food items. Whoever needs a meal is welcome to take from the pantry. Others are encouraged to leave donations in the pantries as well. Take what you need, and give what you can.

The food pantries are made from materials that local businesses have donated. Gerry Frederick, who has been working with Blais on the project, says that local sponsors have made the food pantries possible.

“Home Depot and Rona have been very generous and supplied the materials, and Selkirk Signs have helped as well,” explained Frederick. “And of course there are the home owners. We can’t just put these in the park – they have to be on private property.”

Frederick got involved after seeing a post on Facebook.

“I saw a post on Facebook about the pantries and I thought, I can build one of those,” he said with a laugh. “So I contacted Paul, and here we are. Many people have come forward and supported the program since then.”

Blais agrees, saying that the entire operation wouldn’t be possible without the amazing people in Kimberley and Cranbrook.

“Three years ago I ended up on the streets. People really helped me out. People want to help. But there needed to be more,” Blais said. “I started with one free meal a month, and look what that’s turned into.”

Blais now feeds people 365 days a year, operating 24 hours a day. Aside from the pantry programs, Blais runs a pay it forward program in both communities, as well as frozen meals that get delivered to people’s door.

“There is no reason that you can’t find food,” he said.

Some locals have expressed concerns about critters, like bears, finding the food and getting into the pantries, but Blais says this hasn’t been an issue.

“Bylaw has seen the pantries and approved of them. We’ve had no issues with wildlife in either community,” he said. “You know, in Kimberley, the bears are quite active before they go into hibernation. They often are going through people’s garbages, but they haven’t attacked the pantries at all.”

He says that during those few weeks when bears are out and in search of food, he encourages people to reduce the amount of food in the pantries in general.

The same goes for winter time. Cans and glass jars can freeze, so food in boxes and other packaging that won’t expand in the cold is encouraged.

“When it gets really cold, we are sometimes able to set up the pantries like little coolers; we’re able to put frozen meals in there,” Blais said.

Blais is encouraging anyone who wants to volunteer or place a pantry in their yard to contact him through his Facebook page, J Paul Blais, or via telephone at 778-963-0209.

“People have been really good to me. These communities have some amazing people that just want to help,” Blais said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this alone. I just want to pay it forward.”

Cranbrook currently has approximately 63 homeless individuals. A number significantly higher than previous years and…

Posted by Chad St Pierre on Sunday, January 17, 2021


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This food pantry is located at 111 8th Avenue South in Cranbrook. It is one of three food pantries in Cranbrook, while Kimberley has four. Another is expected to soon be installed on a BC Housing property in Kimberley, the first of its kind. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

This food pantry is located at 111 8th Avenue South in Cranbrook. It is one of three food pantries in Cranbrook, while Kimberley has four. Another is expected to soon be installed on a BC Housing property in Kimberley, the first of its kind. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Previous story
O’Ree’s hockey stick reminds Trudeau daily of the work needed to combat racism
Next story
Federal government provides $15 million for safer drug pilot programs in B.C.

Just Posted

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

Mainroad warns conditions overnight could create black ice. Bulletin file.
Mainroad says conditions could make for black ice around Kimberley, Moyie

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting released an advisory warning that the rain and… Continue reading

Professional Services Award, sponsored by Genex Marketing is North Star Veterinary Service. Matt Lamb presents to Missy Leason and Denise Lowing. B. Sondergaard photo.
Kimberley Chamber of Commerce presents business awards

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce had planned a gala to present their… Continue reading

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

The. B.C. Court of Appeal has granted a new trial to former Vernon man William Schneider, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
New trial ordered for man accused of murdering Japanese exchange student in B.C.

Decision was made on the basis of an overheard phone conversation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
Another 429 COVID-19 cases in B.C. as health orders reviewed

‘An encouraging trend,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

A carved stone pillar is shown on the beach in Victoria in this July 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Royal BC Museum, Bernhard Spalteholz
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach

Songhees First Nation chief says museum assured him review underway after artist says work as his

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)
‘I’m super lucky’: B.C. Mountie survives crash into moose

Cpl. Rob Gardner says the moose ‘got up and walked away’ following the collision

Most Read