Cranbrook, Kimberley organizations to benefit from CBT food access and recovery grants

Five local organizations will see over $220,000 in funding

Several Cranbrook and Kimberley organizations will benefit from food access and recovery grants through Columbia Basin Trust.

19 community-based projects across the region will receiving funding, with the Trust allocating a total of nearly $1 million. Cranbrook and Kimberley organizations combined will see over $220,000 in funding.

The Cranbrook Saint Aiden Orthodox Church will receive $15,500 to improve the community garden and purchase a garden shed, as well as other tools.

Community Connections Society of Southeast BC in Cranbrook and Kimberley will receive $80,000 to create meals from recovered food.

Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook will receive $41,542 to enhance the existing apple capture program, as well as the Kimberley Community Garden programs.

The Kimberley Wellness Foundation (Healthy Kimberley Society), which operates in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Invermere and Creston, will receive $51,020 to support costs related to moving their facility, and purchasing materials to process an increase in the volume of recovered food that they receive.

The Fields Forward Society, operating in Cranbrook, Creston and Nelson, will receive $33,375 to turn recovered cherry pomace into cherry jam, which will be distributed to food banks.

“Increasing local access to, and participation in, the growing and processing of wholesome, nutritious foods is something that is important to people throughout the region,” said Will Nixon, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “These projects are using both time-tested and innovative ways to get locally grown, recovered and processed foods to as wide a public as possible.”



