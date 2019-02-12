Cranbrook man arrested for aggravated assault

RCMP investigates after woman was treated for ‘severe’ cut on her face over the weekend

A 37-year-old Cranbrook man has been arrested after police investigated a violent assault over the weekend.

Police were called to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, where a woman was receiving medical attention for a severe cut to her face, running from her ear down to her jawline to her chin, according to an RCMP media release.

The cut required a significant amount of stitches to close the wound.

RCMP conducted the arrest of the man, who is currently being held on a charge of aggravated assault.

The victim knew her attacker; police say it was not a random incident.



