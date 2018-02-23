Cranbrook man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from 2013.

On June 16th, 2013, in the early morning hours, Cranbrook RCMP was called to a stabbing in the 800 block of 17th Ave N. Investigation at that time revealed that two young men had been approached by another who became increasingly belligerent and was accusing these males of stealing from vehicles. The male then attacked the victims. Both victims were stabbed and required medical treatment.

New information came to light with regard to this file in 2017. In April, charges of Aggravated Assault and Intimidation of a Witness were approved and the male was arrested.

On February 20th, 2018, Jamie Kristopher Cheveldeaw of Cranbrook, plead guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Intimidation of a witness. Sentencing is to take place in April.

