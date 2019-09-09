Cranbrook RCMP arrest a woman after alleged knife fight

Police have arrested a woman on assault charges after investigating an alleged knife fight that was reported Sunday afternoon.

RCMP responded to a call at the 500-block of Victoria Ave. in Cranbrook by a woman who had been assaulted at a nearby park.

The assault victim said there was a group hanging out at the park when another woman began fighting with her, and pulled out a knife and attempted to attack her.

Police arrived and arrested the aggressor, who was being held in custody pending a court appearance Monday afternoon. RCMP are recommending charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and a weapon in unauthorized possession.

“RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this altercation to call the office at 250-489-3471,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter