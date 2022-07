Metejka is approximately 5’10” in height and 150 lbs

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing male, Drake Matejka.

According to a tweet from the branch, Metejka is approximately 5’10” in height and 150 lbs. There is no information on his last whereabouts.

Please call 250 489 3471 if seen.