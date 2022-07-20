A suspect was caught on a security camera (pictured) and police are asking for help identifying the person. (RCMP file)

Cranbrook RCMP ask for public assistance locating stolen Pepsi truck

Police are looking for a white Ford F350 with license plate DR4854 and Pepsi logos

Cranbrook RCMP is on the lookout for a stolen Pepsi truck, and police are asking the public for assistance in the search.

Police say that around 4 a.m. Wednesday (July 20) morning, a commercial vehicle was stolen from the 600-block of Industrial Rd. C.

Police also noted that around 2 a.m. a man on a motorcycle was seen on camera in the area where the truck was. He placed his motorcycle in the truck and was seen leaving the compound around 2:25 a.m.

The truck is described as a white Ford F350 with license plate DR4854. The truck has “Pepsi” logos on the sides and a yellow “Maxon” logo on the tailgate. The truck has an 8-foot bed with a service box power lift gate on it.

“We are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for this vehicle. It should be fairly recognizable with the Pepsi Logos on the sides,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. “If you see this vehicle, or can identify the male in the photo, please contact our office at 250-489-3471.”

 

A white Ford F350 with license plate DR4854 (pictured) has been stolen in Cranbrook. (RCMP file)

