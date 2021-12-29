(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Cranbrook RCMP investigating after staff has gun pointed at them at Lazy Bear Lodge

Police have arrested three people

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating after a staff member at Lazy Bear Lodge had a gun pointed at them from an occupant of a room.

RCMP report that a male occupant pointed a firearm at a staff member on Tuesday (December 28). Police were able to set up a containment and arrested three people who were in the room, without incident.

“A search warrant was executed at the room where multiple items related to the investigation were seized,” said RCMP in a press release. “The investigation is in its initial stages but is ongoing and it is believed to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the general public.”

More information to come as it becomes available.

