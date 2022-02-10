Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)

Cranbrook RCMP investigating shooting incident

Male victim dropped off at 2nd St. N near the East Kootenay Regional Hospital

Cranbrook RCMP reported a shooting incident Thursday night and is seeking public assistance for additional information.

A male victim was dropped at 2nd St. N near the hospital at 5:30 p.m. and is currently receiving medical assistance

Police are trying to determine the location of the original incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting incident should contact police by calling 911 or the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.

