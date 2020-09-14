Cranbrook RCMP investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 55-year-old man

One person is currently in police custody

Cranbrook RCMP members are currently investigating what they are calling a suspicious death that took place in the early morning hours on September 13.

On Sunday around 8 a.m., Cranbrook RCMP received a call from BC Emergency Health Services to attend a scene at the 100-block of 7th Avenue South.

According to a press release from the local detachment, a man was in cardiac arrest when the call was made.

Once police arrived on scene, RCMP officers were told by emergency services medical personnel that the 55-year-old man had died.

Circumstances surrounding the man’s death led the Cranbrook Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) to make an arrest. That person remains in police custody at this time.

“Through diligent work, investigators have identified a person of interest, who is presently in custody as the investigation continues,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “Cranbrook RCMP believe that the person of interest and the victim were known to each other. As such, the incident is believed to be isolated and RCMP would like to assure the public that they are not at risk.”

The BC Coroners Service has also been notified of the man’s unexpected death and is conducting its own concurrent fact finding investigation to determine cause of death.

Cranbrook RCMP is asking anyone who might have information to contact them at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information may also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org.



