Cranbrook RCMP investigate senseless killing of ducks

Cranbrook RCMP is currently investigating after several ducks were killed behind the Tamarack Center.

Cranbrook RCMP were called Monday, Febr4uary 12 around lunch time to the parking lot behind the mall. The complainant advised that a black two door Audi sped through the parking lot intentionally hitting the ducks that reside there. The majority of the ducks did survive but several died on scene.

Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-489-3471.