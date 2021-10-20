Cranbrook RCMP launch ‘9 p.m. routine’ to help prevent thefts

The Cranbrook RCMP Detachment is launching a “9PM routine” for residents in Cranbrook. The new initiative is designed to act as a reminder for you to remove valuables from your vehicles, lock your vehicle doors, lock the doors to your homes, garages, and sheds, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems.

The Cranbrook night begins at 9 p.m. – or more specifically, Cranbrook nighttime crime.

That’s why the Cranbrook RCMP is launching a “9 p.m. routine” for residents. The new initiative is designed to act as a reminder for you to remove valuables from your vehicles, lock your vehicle doors, lock the doors to your homes, garages, and sheds, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems.

The initiative will go a long way to preventing crimes like car break-ins, property break-ins, theft and burglary, RCMP hope.

“Thieves generally look for easy targets. Many vehicle burglaries, and to a lesser degree, stolen vehicles, occur because of vehicles being left unlocked,” says Const. Katie Forgeron.

“Thieves walk through neighborhoods, trying vehicle door handles, hoping to find an unlocked vehicle. The best way to prevent vehicle burglaries is to remove all your valuables, lock your vehicle’s doors upon exiting and take the keys to the vehicle inside your residence.”

Setting a nightly reminder on your smartphones or other devices will help remind you to follow the 9 p.m. routine. In a short period, this will become a positive new habit and help ensure a safer, more secure community for everyone.

“This is an important habit to get into especially as we head into the holiday season, and we get busy with holiday shopping,” RCMP said.

“Keeping valuables safely hidden, leaving any purchases or gifts locked in the trunk and ensuring your vehicle is locked when you leave are important to remember.”

